Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $287.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $241.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

