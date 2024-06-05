Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,964 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

