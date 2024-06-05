Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Down 4.2%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $273.03 and last traded at $273.39. Approximately 201,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,124,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Tractor Supply by 199.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 51.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $34,262,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

