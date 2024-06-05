Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 166,309 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 122,377 put options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $35.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 62,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

