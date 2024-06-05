Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 426 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,877 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.