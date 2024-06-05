Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

