Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.34 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,279,000 after purchasing an additional 428,229 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

