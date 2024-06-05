Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.08 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $171.75 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.51 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average is $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.