Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.01

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
