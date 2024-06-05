Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.01

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. Stolper Co grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 53,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

