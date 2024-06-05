Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Triumph Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

TFINP opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

