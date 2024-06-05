Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $70,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

