Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

TYRA stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.03. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

