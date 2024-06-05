Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $389.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.51 and its 200-day moving average is $470.75. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

