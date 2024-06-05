United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 116.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

