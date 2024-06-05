United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,836,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $678.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.89 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

