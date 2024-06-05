United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $678.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

