Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

