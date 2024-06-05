Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1,112.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $189.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

