US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.87 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.22.

US Foods stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

