VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2,057.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $242.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $250.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.52.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.