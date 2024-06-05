Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Decreased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

