Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,729,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $260.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.20 and its 200-day moving average is $246.70. The company has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

