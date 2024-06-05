Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,174,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 3,151,639 shares.The stock last traded at $260.44 and had previously closed at $260.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.70. The firm has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.