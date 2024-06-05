Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,687 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.03% of Veeco Instruments worth $52,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 109,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,201 shares of company stock worth $2,321,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

