Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3 million-$951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.8 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,244 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $187,881.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,875.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

