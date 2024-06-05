Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.34-951.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.80 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.900 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

