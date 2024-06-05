Victoria Baltrus Sells 7,674 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

