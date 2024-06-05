Victoria Baltrus Sells 7,674 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Oscar Health Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
