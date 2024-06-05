Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 18,627 shares.The stock last traded at $52.89 and had previously closed at $52.98.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $558.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the period.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

