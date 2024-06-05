Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

