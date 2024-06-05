Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.20

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 212228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,364,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,258,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,694 shares of company stock worth $8,483,448. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

