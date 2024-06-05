Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.47

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.469 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 147.0%.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

