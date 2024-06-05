VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 129,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 110,912 shares.The stock last traded at $81.86 and had previously closed at $81.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

VSE Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in VSE by 97.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

