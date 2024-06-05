Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

