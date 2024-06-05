Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 315,476 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $510.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of -0.23.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

