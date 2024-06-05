Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 5.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $113.50. Approximately 169,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 789,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,430,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,762,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 439,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 101.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after acquiring an additional 330,133 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.