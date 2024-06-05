WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Hovde Group reduced their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

