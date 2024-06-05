WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 896.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,140 shares of company stock worth $880,673 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.