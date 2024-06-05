Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 416,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM opened at $282.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average of $245.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.13.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,145 shares of company stock worth $21,431,319. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

