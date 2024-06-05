Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $211.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,374,221. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

