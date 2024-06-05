Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corning in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Corning by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

