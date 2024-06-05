Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Decreased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $302.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.44 and its 200-day moving average is $276.01. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $328.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

