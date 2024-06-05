ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 4.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.45. 1,095,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,482,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

