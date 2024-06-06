10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.29

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 99854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. FMR LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

