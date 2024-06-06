12,651 Shares in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WalkMe by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in WalkMe by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WalkMe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.
WalkMe Stock Up 42.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.78 on Thursday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
