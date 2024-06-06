163,806 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.42% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 813,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,341,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.