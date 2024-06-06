1ST Source Bank Sells 5,027 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 64,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $195.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

