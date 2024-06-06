21,346 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

