2,135 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $136.86 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

