2,363 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SouthState by 50.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.71. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $87.77.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
