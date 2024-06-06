26,954 Shares in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,946,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 741,470 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBND opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.